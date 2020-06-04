JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a child was shot in the head Monday, apparently caught in the crossfire of a dispute, according to Mayor Lenny Curry.

JSO said the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the 10300 block of Monaco Drive. An argument had occurred between two groups of people and it escalated to a physical fight, which then escalated to a gunfight, according to police.

Shots were fired and two little girls who were in a car nearby were injured in the crossfire. One of the girls, a 5-year-old, was shot and is in critical condition, police said. Another little girl, 4-year-old, suffered minor injuries from debris.

JSO said the suspects fled the scene via vehicle.

The mayor tweeted that he was briefed by JSO about the shooting. He said, "A child was shot in the head today in what appears to be crossfire related to a dispute."

If you have any information about this shooting call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

RELATED: Person found shot, killed inside home in Highlands neighborhood

RELATED: Jacksonville woman charged with murder in deadly shooting of Baker County mother

RELATED: Young woman killed in shooting on Jacksonville's Northwest side