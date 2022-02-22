Police investigating shooting at local apartments

Police say that two men were injured in a shooting at Willow Run apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An evening shooting in Columbia has injured two men according to a tweet by the Columbia Police.

Officers are investigating a shooting that injured two males at Alcott Dr. (Willow Run Apts.) Tuesday evening.

Officials say that the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Police say they are in communication with doctors regarding the medical condition of the injured men.

Investigators are continuing to talk with citizens on scene and have collected ballistic evidence.