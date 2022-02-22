Police investigating shooting at local apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An evening shooting in Columbia has injured two men according to a tweet by the Columbia Police.
Officers are investigating a shooting that injured two males at Alcott Dr. (Willow Run Apts.) Tuesday evening.
Officials say that the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Police say they are in communication with doctors regarding the medical condition of the injured men.
Investigators are continuing to talk with citizens on scene and have collected ballistic evidence.
If you have any information you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.