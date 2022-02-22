x
Police investigating shooting at local apartments

Police say that two men were injured in a shooting at Willow Run apartments
Credit: Columbia Police Department
Columbia officers are investigating a shooting that injured two males at 511 Alcott Dr. (Willow Run Apts.) tonight.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An evening shooting in Columbia has injured two men according to a tweet by the Columbia Police. 

Officers are investigating a shooting that injured two males at  Alcott Dr. (Willow Run Apts.) Tuesday evening. 

Officials say that the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.  Police say they are in  communication  with doctors regarding the medical condition of the injured men. 

Investigators are continuing to talk with citizens on scene and have collected ballistic evidence. 

If you have any information you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC. 

 

 

