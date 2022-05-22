Police investigating three dead in Newberry hours after shooting that killed teen

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The police chief in Newberry has confirmed, on Sunday, that three more people are dead - hours after confirming a shooting that claimed the life of a teen overnight.

Chief Kevin Goodman said that he was called to Eleanor Street in reference to three people dead from what appears to have been a shooting. Goodman didn't have any specifics on a time and said, as of about 4 p.m., he was still at the scene.

It's unclear if the shooting is related to another that happened around midnight on Wise Street. Police didn't provide an exact address on the street, however, Wise Street is located in the same general area of the city.

