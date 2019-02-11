SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police are asking for the public's help to find a man Dywain McKenzie, 19, of Sumter in connection to a shooting incident after 8:15 p.m. Friday at his home.

A 20-year-old relative was injured in the shooting incident and transported to an area hospital, according to police.

Investigators say McKenzie was seen leaving in a light-colored vehicle with three other men. He is described as about 5-feet, 11-inches tall, about 169 lbs. and has black hair with the top dyed. He also has a neck tattoo.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident, which they say is considered isolated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department immediately at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.