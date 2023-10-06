Lexington police looking for man after attempted armed robbery in Walmart parking lot

According to victim statements, a man approached a woman sitting in her car. He pointed a firearm at her and demanded money before she drove away.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police are hoping you can find a man wanted for armed robbery.

According to Chief Terrance Green, on Friday, October 6, 2023, a little before 1 pm, officers were were called to the parking lot of Walmart, located at 5556 Sunset Boulevard, within the Town of Lexington, regarding an armed robbery.

According to victim statements, a man approached a woman sitting in her car. He pointed a firearm at her and demanded money before she drove away.

The man is described as an older man, possibly in his 50s and scruffy in appearance. The man can be seen on video security footage entering a white Nissan sedan with a silver front license place with the USC Gamecock symbol.