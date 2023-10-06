x
Crime

Lexington police looking for man after attempted armed robbery in Walmart parking lot

According to victim statements, a man approached a woman sitting in her car. He pointed a firearm at her and demanded money before she drove away.
Credit: Lexington Police
Lexington Police are looking for this man wanted in connection to an armed robbery in the Walmart parking lot in Lexington.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police are hoping you can find a man wanted for armed robbery. 

According to Chief Terrance Green, on Friday, October 6, 2023, a little before 1 pm, officers were were called to the parking lot of Walmart, located at 5556 Sunset Boulevard, within the Town of Lexington, regarding an armed robbery. 

The man is described as an older man, possibly in his 50s and scruffy in appearance.  The man can be seen on video security footage entering a white Nissan sedan with a silver front license place with the USC Gamecock symbol. 

If you think you know who this is you are asked to call contact Detective Salisbury at 803-359-6260 or jsalisbury@lexsc.com.

Credit: Lexington Police
Lexington Police say the man driving this car is wanted for an attempted armed robbery.

