SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — South Congaree police have released a photo of a vehicle they think was used in a string of burglaries across Lexington County on Friday morning.

Police say they believe the suspects in the car used a blunt object to smash their way into a liquor store near the Food Lion on Main Street in South Congaree. "They dashed in, grabbed some merchandise, and then dashed out before speeding away." Cameras from other properties in the shopping complex were able to capture the image of the car.

South Congaree Police Department

Investigators say the two men may have been involved in a string of robberies of package stores across Lexington County the same morning.

Cayce police believe they caught the same men on video doing a smash and dash burglary at another liquor store.

If you recognize the car or know anything about these men, you are asked to call Detective Washington with the South Congaree Police Department at (803) 755-2760 ext. 102 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

