The Lancaster Police Department is currently searching for a man accused of kidnapping his pregnant girlfriend Sunday night.

Police report the suspect, Frederickeon Lamar Twitty, entered a home on Pardue Street while armed with a handgun and forcibly removed his pregnant girlfriend by grabbing her around the neck.

Twitty then forced the victim into the back of a waiting four-door sedan and fled the area, police report. The woman was able to flee the vehicle as it came to rest at a stop sign in the Chesterfield Ave.

Police report Twitty’s last known address is with the victim at a home on Steele Street, in Lancaster.

Anyone with information regarding Twitty's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately. Use caution as Twitty is believed to be armed and dangerous, police report.