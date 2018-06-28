Cobb County, GA (WXIA) - A Cobb County man is in real trouble with the law after authorities say he called 911 too many times.

According to warrants from the Cobb County Magistrate Court, William Baccus called for "emergency help" more than 100 times between 2016 and 2018.

Warrants said Baccus used both his phone and a medical alert pendant to call 911 36 times in 2018, 21 times in 2017 and more than 55 times in 2016 – a total of 112 times over the course of the three years.

Baccus allegedly placed the calls to request assistance getting the remote control, reaching his cell phone, bringing him something to drink and helping take care of his dog.

According to the warrants, both the Cobb County Police and Fire Departments warned Baccus not to call fo emergency services unless he was experiencing an actual medical emergency at the time.

Because Baccus continued to do so, a judge issued warrants for his arrest on misdemeanor charges unlawful conduct 911 call. The judge issued him a $1,000 bond.

