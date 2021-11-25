Police: Man charged in killing of North Carolina college football player

Officials said that Quavius Shamond Izard was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder.

HICKORY, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say the suspect in the killing of a Lenoir-Rhyne University football player has ended in an arrest.

The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday that police in Hickory said suspect Quavius Shamond Izard was found “hiding on a property in Collettsville" by the owner.

He was being held without bond in a local jail. Collettsville is about 85 miles northwest of Charlotte, in Caldwell County. Izard is suspected of killing 19-year-old Omari Alexander of Concord.