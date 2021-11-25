x
Police: Man charged in killing of North Carolina college football player

Officials said that Quavius Shamond Izard was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder.
HICKORY, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say the suspect in the killing of a Lenoir-Rhyne University football player has ended in an arrest. 

The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday that police in Hickory said suspect Quavius Shamond Izard was found “hiding on a property in Collettsville" by the owner. 

Officials said that Izard was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder.

He was being held without bond in a local jail. Collettsville is about 85 miles northwest of Charlotte, in Caldwell County. Izard is suspected of killing 19-year-old Omari Alexander of Concord. 

He died early Saturday morning in the parking of some apartments in Hickory. He was a sophomore at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory and played tight end on the football team.

