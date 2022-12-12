Police: Man wanted for stealing person's electric wheelchair in Maryland

Detectives say the suspect entered the apartment building, stole a person's electric wheelchair that was in the parking garage, and left.

Example video title will go here for this video

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police have released video of a man stealing an electric wheelchair at an apartment building in Bethesda in hopes of having the public's help identifying him.

Police said the theft occurred on Oct. 26, at apartments located in the 4900 block of Hampden Lane in Bethesda, Maryland.

An investigation into the incident revealed that a suspect entered the apartment building, stole a person's electric wheelchair that was in the parking garage, and left the scene.

Detectives reviewed surveillance cameras of the apartment building and got video footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect or this crime is asked to call the 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit at 240-773-6726 or 240-773-TIPS or contact Crimes Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers may remain anonymous.

READ NEXT: Woman stopped from bringing loaded gun on plane at Dulles Airport

TSA officers at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) have recovered 22 firearms so far this year, which is more guns than have been collected at Virginia-based airport in the last five years.

On Friday, Dec. 9, TSA officers collected the 22nd firearm of the year, preventing a Florida resident from bringing a loaded handgun on her flight. The 9mm handgun was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber.

Officers caught the weapon as the woman entered the security checkpoint through the X-ray machine. The gun was discovered inside her carry-on bag.