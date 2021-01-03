Police are now working with trained searchers to find the child's body after he was put in the Ohio River.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A woman charged in the death of her 6-year-old son told authorities she initially tried to leave the boy at a state park and then fatally dragged him with her car as she drove away, according to a published report.

Authorities continued to search an area of the Ohio River on Monday for James Robert Hutchinson, who was reported missing Sunday morning by his mother, 29-year-old Brittany Gosney,

When police questioned Gosney and her 42-year-old boyfriend, James Hamilton, the couple said the boy was killed elsewhere, then brought back to Middletown and eventually put into the river. Gosney and Hamilton were due to make their initial court appearances later Monday, and it wasn’t known if either one has retained an attorney.

Citing court records, WHIO-TV reported that Gosney said Hutchinson was killed at a park in southern Preble County. Gosney told investigators she drove the boy to the park and was planning on leaving him there, but he tried to get back in the vehicle.

The boy was dragged by the vehicle and suffered a head injury. Gosney said the woman returned a short time later and found him dead.

Gosney said she brought her son’s body back to their home in Middletown. The next day, Gosney drove to an undisclosed location along the Ohio River and disposed of the body.

Gosney is charged with murder, and both she and Hamilton are charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Two other children living in the couple’s home were removed from the residence.