Police: Missing SC child may be with parent who isn't allowed contact

Anyone who spots either Zoya or Cherrica is urged to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313.

LANCASTER, S.C. — Investigators are searching for a missing child who may be with a parent who isn't allowed around her.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, 3-year-old Zoya Meredith was last seen around 8:50 a.m. on Thursday with her biological mother, 35-year-old Cherrica Nichole "Nikki" Meredith. Police said she's prohibited from having contact with the child.

Authorities believe they may be traveling in a silver 2013 4-door Buick. Zoya was last seen wearing pink shorts and a pink tank top. The biological mother was previously seen wearing a black tank top and gray leggings.