Police: Mom, boyfriend arrested after 2-year-old daughter found with broken bones

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police have arrested a mother and her boyfriend who they say left a 2-year-old girl with critical injuries.

Cheyenne Gray, 21, and her boyfriend Cameron Taylor, 21, were arrested Wednesday in connection with injuries to Gray's 2-year-old daughter.

Police say the child had multiple broken bones and other injuries while being taken care of by Taylor. The boyfriend reportedly told detectives the injuries came from the child falling off the bed, falling off the toilet and hitting her face on the bathtub and falling face-first onto the floor.

Gray says she didn't seek medical attention because she knew "it would make her look like an abusive mother," the agency explains.

The 2-year-old was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital where staff called the Clearwater Police Department. She's in critical condition after being sent over to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa.