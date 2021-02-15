The Columbia Police officer was attempting to make a stop for a stolen vehicle.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia Police car is totaled by a train, two suspects remain on the run but no one was hurt during a recent traffic stop.

Around 2pm on Valentines Day, a Columbia Police officer attempted to stop a car in the 3500 block of Beltline Blvd, who's license plate did not match the make and model of the car, according to officials.

The driver and the passenger in the vehicle jumped out and fled, and as the officer perused the suspects, his patrol car was left partly on the railroad tracks.

According to the department's Watch Commander, a train struck the police car.

Police have recovered the car which was stolen car and the police car.

The two suspects remain at large.

No one was injured.

The remains an ongoing investigation.