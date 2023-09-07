The police report explains the arrest in detail -- from the homeowner's accounts to Mayor Khalid Kamau.

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A newly released police report obtained by 11Alive details the events of what led up to the South Fulton mayor being arrested at a home in Fairburn on Saturday morning.

City of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau was arrested and charged with first degree burglary and criminal trespassing and was released later Saturday afternoon on an $11,000 bond, according to jail records.

The police report states that the homeowner received a notification on his phone from a surveillance camera at 6:52 a.m. that a person, identified as Kamau, was walking onto his property. The homeowner said he put on his clothes and and watched Kamau walk up the driveway toward his home and lake house, which is located a bit further away from his home on the property.

The homeowner said by the time he got into his truck, Kamau was already inside the lake house. He told police he approached Kamau in a "cautious manner" and proceeded to call 911. While he was on the phone with 911, he told Kamau to "stay put," adding he did not want Kamau to come near him.

The homeowner said Kamau began walking away from the lake house in the yard, prompting the homeowner to shout "stay put" once again while the homeowner held a gun. Kamau responded by saying "you can't give me orders," the police report stated.

After the homeowner put his gun down, Kamau allegedly told the homeowner "Do you know who the f--- I am? I'm the mayor and I'll wait for my police force to get here and see what happens then."

The homeowner told the officer he uses the lake house for storage and the house he lives in is on the same large property, according to the police report.

The responding officer with South Fulton Police Department then arrived and spoke with Kamau. The officer said Kamau explained he was driving by the property and was taking his dog to a nearby park. He paused to stop at the home, telling the officer the property was his "dream home" and that he would like to buy the house.

The 46-year-old mayor told the responding officer that he was aware he was criminally trespassing, recalling that he saw a chain-linked fence with a "No Trespassing" sign, according to the police report.

Kamau alleges the homeowner said "No motherf----- you stay right there" as he was walking out of the lake house, saying he tried to introduce himself but the homeowner stepped out of his car, walked to the passenger side and cocked his gun, the police report stated.

In the report, Kamau also said the homeowner warned him "If you take another step, I'm going to shoot you" to which Kamau said he responded with "Are you going to shoot me while I'm walking away?" Kamau said he told the homeowner that he apologized and thought the house was abandoned, per the police report.

The bond states he must stay away from the home he allegedly trespassed and burglarized which was located at 6000 Cascade Palmetto Highway in Fairburn.