Irmo Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

Brandon Pacheco-Nunez, 15, was last seen on Monday, November 8

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are asking the public for assistance in finding 15-year-old Brandon Pacheco-Nunez.

The teen has been reported missing and was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, when he left his home in the New Friarsgate community to catch his school bus. Pacheco-Nunez measures 5'10, weighs approximately 160 lbs., and was wearing black pants, a black shirt and black shoes at the time of his disappearance.

A missing person's report was filed after Dutch Fork High School contacted Pacheco-Nunez's mother to report the teen had not attended school that day.