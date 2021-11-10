x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Irmo Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

Brandon Pacheco-Nunez, 15, was last seen on Monday, November 8
Credit: Irmo Police
Brandon Pacheco-Nunez, 15

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are asking the public for assistance in finding 15-year-old Brandon Pacheco-Nunez. 

The teen has been reported missing and was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, when he left his home in the New Friarsgate community to catch his school bus. Pacheco-Nunez measures 5'10, weighs approximately 160 lbs., and was wearing black pants, a black shirt and black shoes at the time of his disappearance.

A missing person's report was filed after Dutch Fork High School contacted Pacheco-Nunez's mother to report the teen had not attended school that day.

If you have any information on Pacheco-Nunez's  location or who he may be with, please contact Irmo Police Department at (803) 781-8088 or dispatch at (803) 785-2521.

Credit: Irmo Police Department
Brandon Pacheco-Nunez, 15

Related Articles

In Other News

Law enforcement, local officials host forum to discuss gun violence in the Midlands