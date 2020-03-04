SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed early Friday morning.

Sherrod Carlton Smith, 31, of Wedgefield was sitting inside a parked car in a backyard around 3 a.m. when someone walked up to the car and shot him, according to the report.

According to law enforcement, a 37-year-old woman inside the vehicle with Smith managed to get away and was unharmed.

The identity of the shooter is not known and there is no description available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by logging onto www.P3tips.com and clicking on the “Submit a New Tip” tab or by downl