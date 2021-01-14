SC police seek leads in 2020 killing of 3 men

Three men were shot and killed at a Memorial Day gathering in Bowman, SC

BOWMAN, S.C. — The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and Midlands Crimestoppers are asking the public for help in solving a triple murder that occurred on May 26, 2020.

According to reports, the shooting took place amid a social gathering during the Memorial Day weekend near the intersection of Dibble Street and Rail Street in Bowman, SC. Austin Lee Benjamin, 17; Altonio Jaquan Smith, 19; and Malik Kevon Glover, 24, were all killed during the shooting. Several other victims were also injured during the incident.

Investigators believe people in the community have information about this incident, but are hesitant to come forward due to fear of reprisal. Law enforcement strongly encourages anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers to ensure their identity is protected. Anonymity is always guaranteed for those who contact Crime Stoppers.