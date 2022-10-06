'I heard shots, everybody screaming' | 4 shot at Gastonia's Eastridge Mall

Four people were hurt in a shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia Friday. Police said the area is safe and there is no active threat.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Four people were hurt in a shooting at the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia on Friday afternoon, police said.

A Gastonia Police Department spokesperson confirmed that two men and a woman suffered injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. All three of those victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

During the course of their investigation, police later said a fourth person had also been injured. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known publicly.

Gastonia police were interviewing two persons of interest connected to the shooting.

Around 12:10 p.m., police responded to the mall, which is located in Gaston County about 20 miles west of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Police officers helped shoppers safely evacuate stores. Some shoppers hide inside stores, bathrooms, and storage areas.

"I heard pop pop pop and I knew something was up," Chanda Barrnett, who hide with her husband in a bathroom, told WCNC Charlotte. "I seen the security guy running. And then on his radio [we heard], 'Shots fired, shots fired.'"

Another witness told they were about 15 feet away from the shooting.

"I heard shots and everybody screaming," Ugaldee told WCNC Charlotte's, Jane Monreal. "Everybody crazy."

Family members of shoppers and employees can reunite with friends and family at the parking lot of Luck Samurai, which is located at 116 N New Hope Road. The mall is located along North New Hope Road adjacent to exit 20 on Interstate 85 in Gaston County.

In addition to retail stores and a food court, the mall also houses a North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles office and a U.S. post office.

