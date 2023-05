According to police, both victims were reportedly alert when EMS took them to the hospital.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police say they are investigating a shooting at a Columbia city park that left two injured.

Investigators say the shooting happened at a social gathering at St. Anna's Park on Liberty Hill Avenue on Thursday night.

A male and female were injured. According to police, both were reportedly alert when EMS took them to the hospital.

We’re working to gather info on the circumstances & suspect (s).