FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Police actually spoke to the suspect who triggered an hours-long manhunt in Forest Acres, but didn't know it was him at the time.

Samuel Levone Neathery, 29, is accused of robbing the South Carolina Federal Credit Union along with a woman Tuesday morning.

While his alleged accomplished crashed her car on Forest Drive moments after the crime, Neathery ran back into the building and then out the back door, according to investigators.

But afterward, a Columbia Police officer encountered Neathery. At the time, the suspect had taken off the glasses and hoodie that he was wearing when he entered the bank, and no longer matched the description being given out by 9-1-1 dispatchers.

Columbia police say the man was not breathing heavily and was calm, and was actually walking toward the crime scene. Officers say he gave no indication that he was suspicious, so they had no reason to believe it was him, and allowed him to keep walking.

Later, the officer thought about the encounter, and after reviewing the body cam video, investigators determined that it was Neathery. That photo was then distributed to the public.

It's now believed the suspect is in the Charleston area.

Officers say it all began when Forest Acres police responded to S.C. Federal Credit Union on Forest Drive around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday based on reports of two armed suspects.

As they arrived at the bank, Sealy says one of the suspects, a woman, was exiting the bank. The suspect refused to comply with officers and continued to try and drive away. Officers fired two shots at the suspect, who crashed her Toyota Camry into a pickup truck as she exited the parking lot onto Forest Drive.

The suspect was removed from the car and transported to a local hospital for a non-threatening gunshot wound. The woman was found to be armed and had a backpack full of money, he said.