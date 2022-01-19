Police: Suspect punched 70-year-old man nearly a dozen times outside of convenience store

The attack happened on Jan. 12 at Sami's on Cassady Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A violent assault of an elderly man on the city's east side last week was caught on surveillance video.

“It was several punches with his fist. He fell down on the ground and he continued to assault him. It was pretty violent,” said Columbus Police Zone Investigation Unit Sergeant Jeff Spencer.

According to police, the man made a purchase when the suspect accused him of walking too close to a child.

“The suspect thought that the victim, the 70-year-old man elbowed the child in the face. Reviewing the video, that's not what happened,” Spencer explained.

The assault happened in the parking lot of the business.

“Once they got outside, it was completely unprovoked. Whatever he thought happened inside, was already over,” Spencer said.

The suspect, identified by police as 24-year-old Herbert Franklin, punched the 70-year-old victim nearly a dozen times.

“I think like everybody else, you are outraged when you see it. A 70-year-old man getting assaulted by a young man, defenseless, basically. Anyone who sees it is outraged,” Spencer said.

Police said Herbert has been arrested several times in the past.

“He is still wanted. He has warrants for domestic violence, assault, and now another assault, and also a parole violation. He is still wanted, we haven't picked him up yet,” Spencer said.

The victim was checked out at a hospital and is OK.