x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Crime

Police: Three hurt in shooting at SC mall

The shooting took place at Northwoods Mall in North Charleston.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are searching for a gunman accused of shooting and wounding three people inside a shopping mall. 

The North Charleston Police Department says it was called to the Northwoods Mall just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting in a common area.

 Lt. Matt Hughes says officers evacuated the shoppers and determined the suspect was no longer inside. 

RELATED: Police officer leaves car on train track during chase, police car totaled by train

Officials say two women and one man were wounded and hospitalized for treatment. 

Hughes says two victims suffered minor injuries and the third is in serious condition. 

Investigators say they're working to identify and locate a person of interest captured in security video