x
Crime

Police undercover operation finds drugs, money

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — An undercover police operation in West Columbia found drugs and over $12000. 

In a Facebook post, the West Columbia Police Department said the operation was carried out by its narcotics unit in cooperation with City of Cayce Police, Lexington Sheriff's Department and the Richland County Sheriff's Department and the ATF. 

A Cayce man, Tony Leonard, 44, was arrested and law enforcement said they found approximately 10 grams of fentanyl, 43 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of crack cocaine, 1,177 grams of meth, 159 MDMA pills, 5 pounds of marijuana, schedule II & IV controlled substances, and $12,291 in cash.  

Leonard was subsequently charged with six counts of distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, financial transaction card theft, identity theft, and trafficking of fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and schedule II & IV controlled substances.

