Authorities warned drivers about "roadside pirates" breaking into broken-down cars. They're looking for anything valuable that may have left behind in an abandoned vehicle.

"So my son had a flat tire," said Charlotte resident Corey Brown.

"Who doesn't get a flat tire?" asked NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton.

"Exactly," responded Brown. "So I picked him up. Drove him to work."

In thirty minutes, a simple flat tire turned into something much more deflating.

"They smashed the passenger side window, they broke the door handle on the other side and there's glass everywhere," said Brown. "It was just a complete loot."

Corey Brown said his son's car was ransacked, and some of the stolen items were worth more than money can buy.

"In the backpack was his Bible and his grandmother gave him that Bible and it was very very important to him," said Brown. "He lost his grandfather a couple years ago and his obituary was in there so these things just can't be replaced."

Brown said the thieves even stole the catalytic converter.

"Horrible,' said Brown. "Can you believe that?"

North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said they're not surprised.

"Windows are being busted out," said Trooper Ray Pierce. "Once they realize no one is in that vehicle, it doesn't take long to realize that vehicle is there, that vehicle is abandoned, and that's opportunity."

Officials said that opportunity is being advertised on car windows.

"Newspapers hung out the window, T-shirts hung out the window, rag hung out the window," said Trooper Pierce.

Authorities said that signals "roadside pirates".

"It's a double-edged sword," Trooper Pierce said. "They're attempting to let us know, but they're also letting that would-be criminal know."

"I guess I flagged it for the wrong person," said Brown.

