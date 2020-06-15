POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said 16 men have been arrested and face charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Investigators said the men arrested include "husbands, fathers, a pharmacist, a nurse and two theme park employees." Collectively, they face more than 1,400 charges.

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the arrests following Operation Guardians of Innocence V. The sheriff said the investigation resulted in finding thousands of photos and videos.

Investigators say the porn included thousands of pictures and videos showing children, babies and toddlers being forced into sex acts.

"Those who upload and share child pornography are victimizing children over and over again," Judd said. "Those arrested in this operation create the demand that sustains a child pornographic exploitation distribution pipeline that traumatizes children across the world. Their behavior is disgusting."

