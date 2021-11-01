Man in the US illegally accused of stabbing coworker after argument about drinking on the job

He'd previously been handed over to ICE in 2020. Now, he's facing an attempted murder charge.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A 22-year-old man, who was in the United States illegally, is accused of slashing a coworker with a box cutter in unincorporated Davenport.

The Polk County Sheriff's office says Nelson Carpio Garcia was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

According to deputies, Garcia and two other men were doing construction on a home in a new development on Oak Reflection Loop near Ernie Caldwell Boulevard.

That's when investigators say Garcia got into an argument with one of his coworkers.

"According to the witness and the victim, the argument was centered around Garcia drinking on the job," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement.

During the argument, deputies say Garcia grabbed a box cutter and sliced his coworker "multiple times on his neck and chest." The coworker were flown to the hospital, where he has since been treated and released.

Garcia, authorities say, ran away. Deputies used canines and an aviation unit to search the area. The sheriff's office says it found Garcia near Bargain Barn Road and US Hwy 17/92.

"Garcia admitted to 'attempting to kill' his coworker after arguing with him," the sheriff's office said. "The box cutter was still on him, and the evidence was seized for processing."

Garcia was previously arrested in August 2020 after being found without a valid driver's license, deputies said. The sheriff's office said ICE was notified of his arrest at the time, and he was released into their custody from the Polk County Jail.