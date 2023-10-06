Florida Doordasher delivers food, steals Amazon package before leaving, deputies say

The stolen package contained an automotive oil filter worth a whopping $8.52. "Enjoy the felony and misdemeanor charges, Salim," the agency wrote.

POINCIANA, Fla. — A man was arrested after he stole an Amazon package from a house while he was dropping off food from DoorDash, the Polk County Sheriff's Office explains in a Facebook post.

The incident all started when someone ordered some food on May 6 from Taco Bell through the DoorDash app. The driver, known as Salim, arrived at the person's house in Poinciana at around 6:20 p.m. and placed the food on the doorstep.

While taking photos of the food of confirmation of delivery, Salim is seen taking several looks directly at the doorbell camera.

"That's when Salim noticed a delivered Amazon package on the front porch and stealthy snatched the package and stuffed it under his shirt," the sheriff's office wrote in the post.

The agency says Salim's act would've been stealthy if the doorbell camera wouldn't have been there capturing the theft.

The man reportedly walked away with the package under his shirt and got into his vehicle driving away.

After the video was turned over to the sheriff's office, detectives subpoenaed information from DoorDash and learned Salim's identity. An arrest warrant was obtained shortly after.

Fast forward to Thursday, June 8, detectives spoke with Salim about the theft. He told them that he did take the package but threw it in the person's trash bin afterward, the sheriff's office explains.

He was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail with charges of burglary and petit theft.