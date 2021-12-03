Florida man gets 60 years in prison for beating friend to death with bat

Murray was a teenager when he was arrested and accused of luring his friend into the woods and beating him to death.

BARTOW, Fla. — Editor's note: The mugshot above is from Murray's 2018 arrest.

A Polk County man who was charged with beating his friend to death with a bat when he was a teenager in 2018 was recently sentenced to 60 years in prison.

The State Attorney's Office told 10 Tampa Bay that Dillen Murray, 20, was sentenced on Friday - three years after law enforcement took him into custody for the death of his 15-year-old friend, Giovanni Diaz.

Murray was accused of luring Diaz into the woods in Bartow and beating him to death with a baseball bat.

Diaz was beaten nine times over the head with the bat, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. He then dialed 911 and told a dispatcher what happened.