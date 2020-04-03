PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur man who was charged after posting a video of himself licking ice cream at Walmart was sentenced Wednesday.

Judge Terrance Holmes sentenced 24-year-old D'Adrien Anderson to 30 days in jail with an additional 180 days probation over two years. Anderson is also required to complete 100 hours of community service.

"As a condition of probation, Anderson is required to pay a fine of $1000 and restitution in the amount of $1,565 to Blue Bell Creameries," according to a Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office news release.

Anderson pleaded guilty to the class A misdemeanor charge before Judge Terrance Holmes on Jan. 15 in Jefferson County.

In a viral video posted on Facebook in Aug. 2019, Anderson was seen opening a container of ice cream and licking it before putting it back inside the freezer at a Port Arthur Walmart.

The Facebook video appears to show Anderson walking away after putting the ice cream back in the freezer. He later told 12News and police that he paid for the ice cream that he licked after the camera stopped rolling.

Anderson was also able to show Port Arthur police a receipt for the purchase.

Anderson was arrested and charged with criminal mischief due to the monetary loss Walmart suffered after they were forced to throw out all of the Blue Bell ice cream they had on their shelves.

Anderson's Blue Bell licking video was one of several "copycat" videos posted to social media after a similar video was posted in July 2019.

