Two dead, deputy shot following home invasion in Lexington County, deputies say

The incident left an 8-year-old boy without his mother or father.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A man and woman are dead and an officer is wounded following what law enforcement says was a violent home invasion overnight in Lexington County.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said Wednesday morning that the the incident involved a suspect and his ex-wife and began at a home on Prismatic Way in Lexington County.

According to Koon, officers got a call at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday that the suspect had forced his way into the back of the woman's house. When deputies arrived at the scene, one of them attempted to enter the home. Koon said the suspect fired shots and the deputy was hit by gunfire and backed out of the house.

Koon said the suspect then got into the victim's car and plowed through the garage door and officers began chasing his vehicle. The chase went for several miles down Calks Ferry Road, and the sheriff said the suspect was firing shots at officers as they were driving down the road.

Eventually, officers used a tire deflation device on the road to slow the vehicle and the chase ended near Interstate 20. However, when the suspect got out of the car, Koon said the man fired more shots at officers, who then fired back. The suspect was killed.

Officers later confirmed that his wife was dead at the home and their 8-year-old son was inside the home. The child was taken to the hospital as a precaution but was later released to his grandparent.

Koon said the couple had been married but had divorced in 2022. He said officers had gone to the home before because of harassing phone calls. He added the man does have some criminal history but those violations weren't serious, and that they're still investigating what led up to Wednesday morning's incident.

The officers was to have surgery later today. Koon said he had a chase to visit with the officer in the hospital.

A portion of Two Notch Road between Calks Ferry and Smith Pond roads is closed due as officers investigate. Lexington Police and Lexington County Sheriff's Department are on the scene, motorists are advised to expect delays and to seek alternative routes.