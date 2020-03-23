JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who witnesses say took a baby from a woman on the Northside and drove off Monday evening.

At around 5:30 p.m., JSO said officers responded to the 7400 block of Smyrna Avenue near Lem Turner Road where witnesses told officers they saw a man and a woman arguing. The woman was holding a baby in her arms.

Witnesses said the man then took the baby from the woman and attempted to force her into a vehicle. The woman resisted and reportedly walked away, according to JSO.

The man then placed the baby into the car and drove off.

Police described the man as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, muscular with no shirt and was wearing blue jean shorts. The woman was described as having a medium build and was wearing an orange shirt and possible blue jean shorts.

The vehicle is described as a tan four-door Mercury-like vehicle with a TEMP tag.

If you have any information about this incident, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.