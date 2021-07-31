Shooting call leads to one person dead in West Columbia

Police have one person in custody and believe this was an isolated incident.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police say a shooting call on Saturday afternoon led them to a body. Now, they have a teen in custody.

West Columbia Police Captain Marion Boyce confirmed to News19 that the call came in around 1:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Osage Avenue. They arrived to find the dead person.

Since then, a 16-year-old has been arrested on weapons charges in relation to the incident.

"We want the community to know that this appears to be an isolated incident," Captain Boyce said in a statement later that evening.

He added that the investigation is still underway and that the department would release more information when it becomes available.

Maps show the general location provided by police to be a residential area just north of Sunset Boulevard and a half-mile south of the Riverbanks Botanical Garden in the Saluda Gardens area.