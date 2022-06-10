Missing, possibly kidnapped man sought in Orangeburg County

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said Bernard Jerome Keitt Jr. of Bowman was reported missing just after midnight on Friday.

BOWMAN, S.C. — A missing Bowman man may be a kidnapping victim, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said in a statement released on Friday.

The sheriff's office released a statement in the early afternoon suggesting that investigators received a call just before 1 a.m. on Friday suggesting that 39-year-old Bernard Jerome Keitt was missing from his home on Cavendish Road.

“This man was reported missing just after midnight in what may be a possible kidnapping incident,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Keitt is described as a black man who is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He may be wearing checkered shorts.