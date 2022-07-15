$50,000 reward for suspects who robbed mail carrier at gunpoint in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information after one of their letter carriers was robbed at gunpoint.
Officers say the incident happened in the 1300 block of Springdale Drive on July 12.
The postal services say the suspects robbed the person using a gun.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”)
Reference Case No. 3769895-ROBB
Or call Crime Stoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372)
You can also contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office Tip Line via text by entering 274637 (CRIMES) in the phone number line from a text enabled cell phone and start your message with "OCSOTIPS" followed by the tip information.