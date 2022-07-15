$50,000 reward for suspects who robbed mail carrier at gunpoint in Orangeburg

The incident happened in Orangeburg.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information after one of their letter carriers was robbed at gunpoint.

Officers say the incident happened in the 1300 block of Springdale Drive on July 12.

The postal services say the suspects robbed the person using a gun.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”)

Reference Case No. 3769895-ROBB

Or call Crime Stoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372)