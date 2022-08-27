Meth, fentanyl, pills, heroin: Homeland Security involved in huge Aiken Co. bust

Two small children were also found in the home and turned over to DSS.

WARRENVILLE, S.C. — Aiken County investigators, in association with a federal agent, have made a massive seizure with drugs measured in pounds.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the drug bust led to the seizure of 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 11 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of powder fentanyl, 450 pills that were controlled substances, and two grams of heroin. Investigators also seized seven guns, $16,000 in cash, a car, a van, and a stolen trailer.

According to a statement from the sheriff's department, this came after a five-month investigation of drug distribution that also led to a search warrant on Simonds Street in Warrenville and the arrests of Russell Brice Kendrick and Kerrie Elaine Edgerly.

During the search, officers also found a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old at the home who were turned over to the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

Kendrick now faces charges of trafficking meth over 400 grams, trafficking marijuana - second offense, distribution of fentanyl - first offense, multiple counts of possession and distribution of controlled substances, distribution of heroin - first offense, operating a drug stash house, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, two counts of exposing a child to meth, one count of child endangerment, enhanced receiving stolen goods over $2,000 and enhanced receiving stolen goods under $2,000.

Edgerly faces trafficking meth over 400 grams, trafficking marijuana - first offense, distribution of fentanyl - second offense, multiple counts of possession and distribution of controlled substances, distribution of heroin - second offense, operating a drug stash house, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, two counts of exposing a child to meth, two counts of child endangerment, enhanced receiving stolen goods over $2,000 and enhanced receiving stolen goods under $2,000.