COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 12-year-old at Longleaf Middle School was charged after bringing two knives onto school grounds.

The student, whose name is being withheld because of his age, was charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds and was released to the custody of his parents.

According to law enfrocement, around 9:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, a Richland County Sheriff’s school resource officer was notified by the school's administration about a student that had knives on him.

The student have been taken out of the classroom and searched. Two knives were found on the pre-teen, and he admitted to bringing the knives onto school grounds.

The two knives had blades around three inches.

Pictures of the knives can be found below.

Richland County Sheriff's Department

