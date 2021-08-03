100 charged in prison drug trafficking case in South Carolina

Attorney General Wilson says 'Prison Empire' operation the largest single narcotics conspiracy investigation ever indicted in SC courts

COLUMBIA, S.C. — 100 defendants. 297 counts. 487 charges. That is the total -- so far -- in the drug trafficking case South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has called "Prison Empire," one of the largest single narcotics conspiracy investigations ever indicted in the state's courts.

According to Wilson, so far the investigation has seized approximately 20 kilograms of methamphetamine, 5 kilos of heroin, and 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, as well as 82 firearms and has accounted for over 1000 kilograms of methamphetamine trafficked throughout the State of South Carolina.

The investigation -- carried out by multiple law enforcement agencies throughout the state -- alleges much of the drug trafficking was coordinated by current and former inmates using contraband cell phones. Much of the operation was focused in the Upstate counties of South Carolina and included drugs such as methamphetamine and heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana.

Along with the alleged drug trafficking charges were related firearms and weapons charges as well as burglary, kidnapping, and charges from an incident allegedly ordered from prison because of nonpayment of a drug debt.