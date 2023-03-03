Property damage, no injuries following Newberry shooting

A home, truck, and another building were damaged by the gunfire.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Authorities in Newberry are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night, striking a home and another structure but reportedly not wounding anyone.

According to a spokesperson for the Newberry Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Wright Street on the southwest side of town.

Chief Kevin Goodman said that no one has reported being wounded by the gunfire. However, authorities said a home, a truck, and another unidentified building were each hit by bullets.