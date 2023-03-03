x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Property damage, no injuries following Newberry shooting

A home, truck, and another building were damaged by the gunfire.
Credit: WLTX

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Authorities in Newberry are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night, striking a home and another structure but reportedly not wounding anyone.

According to a spokesperson for the Newberry Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Wright Street on the southwest side of town.

Chief Kevin Goodman said that no one has reported being wounded by the gunfire. However, authorities said a home, a truck, and another unidentified building were each hit by bullets.

Police haven't yet publicly identified a suspect in the case or a possible motive for the shooting. Chief Goodman said the investigation is ongoing.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Friday Morning Headlines - March 3, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out