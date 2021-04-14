Peaceful protests turn 'disruptive' in Summit neighborhood, family 'extracted' from home

The latest events follow the arrest and charging of a Fort Jackson soldier captured on video in a hostile exchange with a young man that went viral on social media.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Peaceful protests in the Summit neighborhood have turned "disruptive, according to Richland County deputies, who say they have extracted a family from their home.

Deputies say they were called to the soldier's home in the Summit around 8:20 p.m. after unknown protesters vandalized the home. The family has been extracted from the home by deputies and transported to another location.

Due to the activity, deputies say they have closed access to Barony Place and surrounding streets except to residents, and they are asking the public to stay away from the location.

The protests at the Pentland home have become violent. The family was removed after it was vandalized. They were moved to another location and the neighborhood is being closed off except to residents. Please stay out of the area — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) April 15, 2021

The Fort Jackson soldier, Johnathan Eugene Pentland, faces a misdemeanor charge of third degree assault and battery third degree following the incident captured on video. That charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

As an update on the unfortunate incident that brought disrespect to @fortjackson our Army and the trust with the public we serve, please see below. 👇🏾 I will be transparent in the future with shareable information. The subject in this case was arrested. @PaulFunk2 @TradocDCG pic.twitter.com/prihGao1Nv — Fort Jackson Commanding General (@fortjacksoncg) April 14, 2021

On Wednesday, a group of about two dozen protestors showed up in the neighborhood where the incident happened, chanting and holding signs calling for justice and accountability.