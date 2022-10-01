Pursuit near Garners Ferry Road, Lower Richland Boulevard leads to arrests

Deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle that they suspected of being stolen. Investigators believe two other people may still be on the run.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are in custody following a pursuit that began off of Garners Ferry Road, authorities confirmed late Saturday.

According to preliminary information proved by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the incident began when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it in the area of Garners Ferry Road and Universal Drive.

The sheriff's department said the driver attempted to run from the deputies instead of pulling over, leading to a chase that eventually ended in the area of Tulip Lane and Horrell Hill Road near Lower Richland Boulevard.

While the driver did stop, as many as three people got out and ran. One of those people was eventually caught and another didn't get out of the car.

The sheriff's department said a K-9 unit was brought in to help track the other people who ran. However, deputies were unable to locate them.