Man sentenced to 48 years in prison for murdering 11-year-old girl in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A man will spend decades behind bars jury after being convicted of murder in the killing an 11-year-old girl in Lexington County last summer.

A jury took three and a half hours to return a guilty verdict against Quayshaun Clark in the death of Tashya Jay from June of 2021. Shortly afterward, a judge sentenced him to 48 years in prison on the murder charge.

Jay was staying at a friend's house when stray bullets came flying through the wall killing her. Jay's 13-year-old friend was also hit by gunfire but she was treated and released from the hospital.

The shooting came as a result of a party several houses down that ended in a gun battle.

Clark's legal team tried to claim the shooting was in self-defense. He'd been at a party a few doors down from where Hay was staying that night and got involved in an altercation with someone else. He said the other person was the aggressor and was trying to kill him.

They argued he should face a lesser charge and that some witness statements made that night shouldn't be believed.

But prosecutors said it didn't matter if the girl wasn't his target since he was shooting to hurt someone that night.