Man charged with killing Lexington County 11-year-old testifies in his own defense

Quayshaun Clark, the man accused of killing Tashya Jay in June 2021, took the witness stand today in his trial.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Quayshaun Clark, the man charged in the shooting death of 11-year-old Tashya Jay in June 2021, took the stand in his murder trial Tuesday at the Lexington County Courthouse.

The shooting took place during a party at a home in Lexington County. Jay was staying with a friend's house several doors down from the party when gunfire came through a wall and struck and killed Jay.

Throughout the trial, Clark's defense has maintained that he only shot his gun in self defense because someone at the party shot at him first.

Tuesday morning started with the state calling a detective with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department's major crimes unit. Prosecutors had him describe his investigation into Clark's phone records. The defense then asked him to describe the crime scene and the night of the shooting.

Following this testimony, the state rested its case. The defense made a motion to dismiss the case arguing there was no proof of malice on Clark's behalf but that was rejected.

The defense began their presentation by calling an investigator who described more crime scene photos and went through evidence of a car that was shot.

Clark then took the stand.

His attorney had him walk through the day of the shooting and the events that lead up to Jay's death. Clark claims that he was sitting at his car when he heard gunshots being fired. He then says he ran behind a trailer before grabbing his gun from his car. His defense added that the gun Clark used was legally purchased from a South Carolina distributor.

Clark says he saw a man across the street fire a gun towards himself and his family. Following the shootout, Clark got in his car and drove away. He says that he left the scene because he was afraid and didn't know that he injured anyone.

In cross-examination, the prosecutors questioned Clark's testimony. They highlighted places in Clark's statements that differed from what he originally told police. Clark admitted that when officers first asked him about the shooting he lied about not having any involvement. The state then claimed that Clark would only change his story once there was new evidence that contradicted what he said.

Prosecutors also asked him about two phones he purchased after the shooting. They added that police tracked Clark through those phone, ultimately resulting in his arrest.

The defense then called the lead investigator of the case to the witness stand, but following objections from prosecutors, the investigator was dismissed. The defense rested their case shortly after and jurors were excused for the day.