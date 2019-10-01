Police announced the names of two men charged after a Raleigh police officer was shot multiple times while apprehending a suspect Wednesday night.

Cedric Kearney, 24, of Henderson, is charged with attempted murder, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Antonio Fletcher, 21, of Cary, is charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

The charges come after an officer was shot multiple times around 8 p.m. on Western Boulevard near Schaub Drive.

According to authorities, Fletcher and Kearney stole a man's car, phone and wallet and then threatened him with a handgun. The two men were fleeing the scene when the officer stopped them because the tags came up as a stolen vehicle. Shots were then fired.

Sherry Richmond, 22, of Rougemont, is listed in Kearney's charging documents as being involved in the robbery before the shooting occurred. She is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. She was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official based on a November 2018 incident in Durham.

The officer, who has been identified as Officer C.D. Ainsworth, was in surgery for hours, but Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said around 2:30 a.m. Thursday that he was out of surgery.

A source told CBS 17 that the officer was shot in the neck.

"We are praying for the best outcome," read a statement from the Raleigh Police Department. "As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for the officer, the family, and the Raleigh Police Department. We appreciate all the thoughts, prayers, and well-wishes."

According to the department's website, Ainsworth was born and raised in Jacksonville and earned a bachelor's in psychology from N.C. State. He serves in the police department's Southwest District.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the search, the RPD release said.

The Raleigh Police Department tweeted, "We appreciate all the prayers during this difficult time. We will provide more information as it becomes available." #PrayForRPD