Man charged murder after woman found stabbed, beaten to death in closet

Friends of the victim, 44-year-old Katie Bishop, said she was roommates with her accused killer 26-year-old David Rosales.

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randleman police arrested a man accused of stabbing and beating his roommate to death.

On Tuesday, Asheboro police asked Randleman police to check on 44-year-old Katie Marie Bishop at her apartment on Reece Court in Randleman.

Asheboro police had 26-year-old David James Alexandro Rosales in their custody on a separate case involving assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Asheboro police said while in their custody, Rosales told officers "he had murdered Katie Bishop and her body was in a closet."

Randleman police entered the home through a window when no one answered the door. That's when they found Bishop's body inside a closet as Rosales described.

Police said she'd been stabbed and beaten to death with a blunt object.

WFMY News 2's Amber Lake spoke to a friend of Bishop's who described her as a nice person who loved to sing karaoke.

Bishop's cousin said she was an only child who lost her mother at a very young age. She said Bishop "didn't deserve this."

Detectives are still investigating a motive.

Rosales was charged with murder and placed in Randolph County Jail without bond.