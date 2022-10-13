x
Crime

Man charged murder after woman found stabbed, beaten to death in closet

Friends of the victim, 44-year-old Katie Bishop, said she was roommates with her accused killer 26-year-old David Rosales.
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randleman police arrested a man accused of stabbing and beating his roommate to death. 

On Tuesday, Asheboro police asked Randleman police to check on 44-year-old Katie Marie Bishop at her apartment on Reece Court in Randleman. 

Asheboro police had 26-year-old David James Alexandro Rosales in their custody on a separate case involving assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Asheboro police said while in their custody, Rosales told officers "he had murdered Katie Bishop and her body was in a closet." 

Randleman police entered the home through a window when no one answered the door. That's when they found Bishop's body inside a closet as Rosales described. 

Police said she'd been stabbed and beaten to death with a blunt object. 

WFMY News 2's Amber Lake spoke to a friend of Bishop's who described her as a nice person who loved to sing karaoke. 

Katie Bishop (pictured on left) was found beaten and stabbed in her Randleman apartment. Police said her roommate killed her.

Bishop's cousin said she was an only child who lost her mother at a very young age. She said Bishop "didn't deserve this." 

Detectives are still investigating a motive. 

Rosales was charged with murder and placed in Randolph County Jail without bond. 

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation. 

David James Alexandro Rosales

