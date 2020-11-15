x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Crime

Rapper Benny the Butcher shot during attempted robbery in Houston Walmart parking lot: HPD

Houston police said five men in ski masks approached Jeremie Pennick and two other people in the parking lot and demanded their jewelry.
Crime scene generic

HOUSTON — New York rapper Benny the Butcher was shot in the leg Saturday during an attempted robbery outside a Houston Walmart, according to police.

RELATED: HPD: Man shot in attempted robbery in Walmart parking lot

Houston police said Jeremie Pennick (aka Benny the Butcher) and two other people were in the store parking lot in the 5200 block of South Rice Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when five men in ski masks approached them and demanded their jewelry.

According to police, Pennick, 35, was moving too slow and one of the suspects fired a shot, hitting him in the leg.

Authorities said Pennick was taken to an area hospital by EMS after he tried to drive himself.

Pennick is a rapper from Buffalo, New York. He's part of the hip-hop group Griselda.

Related Articles