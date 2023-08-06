RCSD investigates second case in 2 days of vehicle crashing into home following pursuit

The driver in the most recent case was arrested, but the suspect in the earlier incident is still on the run.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a driver has been arrested after a chase that ended with a crash on Saturday night - the second one to damage a home in two days.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the chase began on Saturday around 5 p.m. when deputies attempted to stop a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe. The department said the motorized portion of the pursuit ended in the 800 block of Apache Drive when the SUV crashed into a home. The suspect then escaped the vehicle but was caught with the assistance of K-9 officers, the sheriff's department aviation unit and more deputies.

The department said Terrell Milton Lide was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on charges of possessing a stolen vehicle, driving under suspension, reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights. More charges may be pending from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, which assisted in the crash investigation.

A day earlier, a similar incident unfolded when Richland County deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle. The driver refused to stop, and deputies lost sight of the car. They soon found the vehicle wrecked into a home in the 1800 block of St. Michaels Road, but the driver had escaped.