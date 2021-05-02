19-year-old woman shot to death in northeast Richland County

The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old woman, had been shot in the upper body, according to RCSD.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department say a 19-year-old woman was shot to death Thursday night.

According to the report, deputies were called to the 200 block of Charleswood Drive. to assist the Columbia Fire Department after a collision around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 4.

The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old woman, had been shot in the upper body, according to RCSD. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

According to the incident report, the vehicle was driving down Westbridge Road when an unknown suspect fired at the drivers side window of the vehicle, striking the woman. She attempted to drive away but lost control on Charleswood Drive, according to the report.

This investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward if their tip leads to an arrest.