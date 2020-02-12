Man found shot to death in car in Lower Richland County

According to the report, deputies went to the 100 block of Thrush Street to reports of gunshots.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are investigating after they say a man was found shot to death in a car in Lower Richland County Tuesday night.

The shooting incident happened on December 1 around 7 p.m.

According to the report, deputies went to the 100 block of Thrush Street near the town of Hopkins after getting a report of gunshots.

On the scene, deputies found paramedics treating a man in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was later transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers will remain anonymous.