Crime

Armed, dangerous suspect wanted in Richland County deputies say

According to the report, the man is wanted in connection to a shooting incident on September 8
Credit: RCSD

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man wanted in connection to a shooting incident. 

Antoni Lawrence, 44, is wanted on attempted murder charges in connection to a September 8 incident.

According to the report, on September 8, deputies were dispatched to the Shandon Crossing Apartments, 504 S. Beltline Blvd. When the arrived, the found a victim laying on his back near S Beltline Blvd after being shot in the lower body.

According to RCSD, Lawrence should be considered armed and dangerous.

 Anyone who sees him should not approach and instead call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts may submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Credit: RCSD

